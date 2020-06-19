Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $29.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 13,848 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $229,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $863,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,932 shares of company stock worth $15,621,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 6,680,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.