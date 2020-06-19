Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,255,853 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 5,685,408 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Exelon worth $303,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,560,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,829. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

