Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,543 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $96.26. 559,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

