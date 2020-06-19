Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $108.23. 5,868,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,871. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.53. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

