Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.05 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2,364.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,120 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,980,000 after buying an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 275,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

