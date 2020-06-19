Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $198.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,515. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day moving average is $184.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

