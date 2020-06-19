Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 44,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $238.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,233,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,662,220. The firm has a market cap of $672.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $241.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.40.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,421. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

