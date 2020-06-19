Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 490 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $163,750.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 88,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,251. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

