Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after buying an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 653,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,991. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

