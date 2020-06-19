Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after acquiring an additional 869,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 634,354 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,670,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,851.3% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 540,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 512,524 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 219,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,546. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

