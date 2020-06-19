Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,699. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.