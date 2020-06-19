Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

