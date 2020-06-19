Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $113.56. 32,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $123.19. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

