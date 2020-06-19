Exfo (TSE:EXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.62

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $4.10. Exfo shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 3,405 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Exfo from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities cut Exfo from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $186.46 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.56.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exfo Inc will post 0.349999977086745 EPS for the current year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

