Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 33.5% in June

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.
In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 82,431 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
EYEN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 82,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,393. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.33. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.
Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.