Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 33.5% in June

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 82,431 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

EYEN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 82,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,393. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.33. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

