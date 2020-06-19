Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidus Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. 131,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $218.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.68. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 244,751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 727,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.