Flash Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $34.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.01851700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00171762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00110762 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

