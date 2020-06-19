Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 8,854 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 4.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Zoetis by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,449,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 335,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.49. 93,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,939. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

