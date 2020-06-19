Forbes J M & Co. LLP Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $121.53. The company had a trading volume of 109,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,859. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.83 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

