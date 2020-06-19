Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 275,541 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.28. 7,899,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,109. The company has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

