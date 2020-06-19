Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $10 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 228,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,021,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,404,000 after acquiring an additional 530,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 79,601,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,701,808. The firm has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.