Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 4.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.21.

NYSE:NEE traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.49. 228,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

