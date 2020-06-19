Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $419,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.83. 234,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,995. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $167.43.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,110,657 shares of company stock worth $166,844,412 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

