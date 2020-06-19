Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $6.21 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 219,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,552. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.