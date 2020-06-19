Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.83.

LIN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.80. 107,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.04. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

