Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 1,483 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 3.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $187.29. 591,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,036.56, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,792 shares of company stock valued at $84,591,516 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.