Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 580 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.63. 12,755,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,397,252. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

