Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 382,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,707,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $136.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

