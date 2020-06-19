Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. 2,823,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,220,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

