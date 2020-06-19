Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 199.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,629,000 after buying an additional 4,400,427 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $11,261,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 19.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

CSCO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 32,560,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,768,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

