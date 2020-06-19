Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 858 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $9.75 on Friday, hitting $270.05. The stock had a trading volume of 257,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.62 and a 200 day moving average of $303.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.04.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

