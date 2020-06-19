Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 642,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.02. 1,763,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,160. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.