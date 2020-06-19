Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.78

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and traded as low as $60.16. Frontier IP Group shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 21,194 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.66 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

