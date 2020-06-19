FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSBW. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. 21,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,877. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.31.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FS Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FS Bancorp by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FS Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

