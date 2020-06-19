General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.45. General Cannabis shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 127,241 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

General Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

