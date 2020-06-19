General Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by an average of 91.8% annually over the last three years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. 86,548,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,169,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

