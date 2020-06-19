General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.24. 40,620,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,637,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $908,096,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3,523.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

