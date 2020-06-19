General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.
GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.
Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.24. 40,620,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,637,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $908,096,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3,523.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
