General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 20,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get General Motors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 329,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.