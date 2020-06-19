Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives €74.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.39 ($83.58).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($66.40) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

GXI traded up €1.65 ($1.85) on Tuesday, reaching €81.80 ($91.91). 425,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -184.42. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a twelve month high of €81.30 ($91.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

