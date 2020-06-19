Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $232.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $135.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.88.

Restoration Hardware stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.12. 940,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day moving average is $185.95.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

