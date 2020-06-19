Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 281.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.67 ($3.58).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grainger to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 285 ($3.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £300 ($381.83).

Shares of Grainger stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 281.60 ($3.58). The stock had a trading volume of 10,245,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,206. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.35). The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

