Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $614.39

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $614.39 and traded as low as $602.90. Gresham House shares last traded at $610.00, with a volume of 3,615 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 million and a PE ratio of -185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 615.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 606.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

