Guardian Capital LP Sells 2,307 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

COST stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.57. 1,838,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $260.94 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,170. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

