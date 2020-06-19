Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HWC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. 1,267,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,244. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

