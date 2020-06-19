Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmonic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 899,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,657. The company has a market capitalization of $498.35 million, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.