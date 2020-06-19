HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Otonomy from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.15.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 215,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,106. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.32. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

