HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

MOTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

MOTS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.10.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

