Head to Head Review: Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and National Bank (OTCMKTS:NBHC)

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarkston Financial and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

National Bank has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarkston Financial and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.75 $2.35 million N/A N/A National Bank $325.35 million 2.53 $80.36 million $2.55 10.57

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Clarkston Financial and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17% National Bank 23.34% 10.24% 1.30%

Summary

National Bank beats Clarkston Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

