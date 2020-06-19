Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 44,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,049. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

