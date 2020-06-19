Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of HON traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,105. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.20.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

